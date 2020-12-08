Menu

Video: Kepa beaten at his near post within 25 minutes during opportunity for Chelsea redemption

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been beaten at his near post. In other news, water is wet.

The Spaniard has lost his starting spot in Frank Lampard’s side to Edouard Mendy after a string of poor performances and calamitous mistakes.

He was given the opportunity to start in Chelsea’s dead rubber Champions League clash with Krasnodar tonight, and perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s only taken him 25 minutes to concede.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Though it was a good finish from Cabella, Kepa will have been disappointed to be beaten at his near-post, especially with him under the microscope this evening.

Thankfully for Chelsea, tonight’s game means absolutely nothing. They will still progress to the knockout stages as group winners.

Frank Lampard will be reluctant to allow complacency to creep in, though. If they want to be champions, they need to be going into every game with the objective of winning.

It’s for that reason that Kepa hasn’t been playing, after all.

