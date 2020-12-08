Menu

Video: Man United 3-0 down to RB Leipzig as Justin Kluivert scores 59 seconds after Bruno Fernandes rattles crossbar

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United’s hopes of progressing in the Champions League have been crushed, with Justin Kluivert scoring for RB Leipzig 59 seconds after Bruno Fernandes hit the bar.

United headed into tonight’s game needing just a point to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s game plan has fallen apart before his eyes in Leipzig.

With the Red Devils already trailing 2-0, United were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area. Bruno Fernandes took responsibility, and rattled the crossbar.

Just 59 seconds later, RB Leipzig found the back of the net to secure the three points after some hesitation from David De Gea. The Spaniard needed to be quicker off his line there.

It’s all gone wrong for United, who will now be playing in the Europa League for the remainder of the campaign. Though, after that calamitous loss in Istanbul, they only have themselves to blame.

More Stories Bruno Fernandes Justin Kluivert

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.