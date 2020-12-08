Menu

Video: Man City’s Angelino stuns United with brilliant first-time finish to fire RB Leipzig into lead

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Manchester United have found themselves behind against RB Leipzig less than two minutes in after a wonderful finish from Manchester City loanee Angelino.

The Red Devils were carved open far too easily when a long-range cross from Marcel Sabitzer evaded Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to reach the far post.

Angelino hammered the ball into the back of the net with a superb first-time finish that left David de Gea rooted to the spot.

Angelino is currently on loan at Leipzig from the Citizens, with an €18m option to be permanently triggered according to the MEN if the full-back makes a certain number of appearances.

Pictures from RMC Sport.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have found themselves conceding early on once again, an unfortunate situation that has consistently and surprisingly sparked good final results for the side.

