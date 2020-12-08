Menu

Video: Messi and Ronaldo share beautiful moment of respect ahead of Barcelona v Juventus kick-off

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo gave the fans what they wanted with a warm embrace ahead of their clash at the Nou Camp this evening.

Messi and Ronaldo have gone head-to-head over the past decade in their battle for football supremacy. Even this far down the line, it remains a matter of opinion as to determining which is the superior player.

They are two extraordinary players who will be dearly missed when they’re no longer around, and with both players the wrong side of 30, you wonder how many more times we’ll see them on the pitch together.

More Stories / Latest News
Report explains racist comments made by the match official between PSG and Basaksehir
Video: BT Sport blunder sees Man United match cut to Rio Ferdinand and Gary Lineker getting their hair and makeup done
Video: Weston McKennie scores amazing scissor kick for Juventus vs Barcelona

That made tonight’s game in Barcelona all the more special, with Juventus travelling to the Nou Camp to take on the La Liga heavyweights – and so far coming up trumps.

There’s been no niceties on the field of play, but only because they got it out of their system before kick-off. Have a look at the moment we were all waiting for – the hug.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.