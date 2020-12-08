Video: Poetic moment Messi nutmegs Bonucci only to be dispossessed by two-goal Ronaldo

If there was ever a clip to sum up Lionel Messi’s torrid night against Juventus this evening, it’s this.

The Barcelona attacker, tussling with old foe Cristiano Ronaldo once again, fell to a 4-0 defeat which saw Ronald Koeman’s men finish as runners-up in their group.

Ronaldo found the back of the net on two occasions in the contest, both of them being from the penalty spot, but they were not his only contributions during the contest.

Have a look at this clip of Messi slipping the ball through Leonardo Bonucci’s legs. Who was there to dispossess Messi? You guessed it…

If ever a clip sums up the contrasting emotions of Lionel Messi’s and Cristiano Ronaldo’s night, this is it… pic.twitter.com/HrtJawccLA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 8, 2020

While Messi had near monopolised people’s picks for best player on the planet over the past few years, he has certainly fallen off a little in the past 12 months.

It’s sad to see, but not everyone can retain the performance level that Ronaldo has heading into his mid thirties!

Unless your name is Zlatan, of course.