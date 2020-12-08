Menu

Video: Poetic moment Messi nutmegs Bonucci only to be dispossessed by two-goal Ronaldo

FC Barcelona
Posted by

If there was ever a clip to sum up Lionel Messi’s torrid night against Juventus this evening, it’s this.

The Barcelona attacker, tussling with old foe Cristiano Ronaldo once again, fell to a 4-0 defeat which saw Ronald Koeman’s men finish as runners-up in their group.

Ronaldo found the back of the net on two occasions in the contest, both of them being from the penalty spot, but they were not his only contributions during the contest.

Have a look at this clip of Messi slipping the ball through Leonardo Bonucci’s legs. Who was there to dispossess Messi? You guessed it…

More Stories / Latest News
Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona nightmare continues as he becomes the first coach since 2006 to achieve this unwanted feat
Video: ‘We can’t play with this guy’ – Kylian Mbappe urged referee to abandon PSG vs Istanbul after racist incident as Neymar also supports decision
“I am not a racist” Fourth official Sebastian Coltescu’s explanation picked up by TV mics after incident between PSG and Basaksehir

While Messi had near monopolised people’s picks for best player on the planet over the past few years, he has certainly fallen off a little in the past 12 months.

It’s sad to see, but not everyone can retain the performance level that Ronaldo has heading into his mid thirties!

Unless your name is Zlatan, of course.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Leonardo Bonucci Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.