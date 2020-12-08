Menu

Video: Paul Pogba has his moment of redemption for Man United day after controversial Mino Raiola comments

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Paul Pogba’s had his moment of redemption for Manchester United against RB Leipzig, providing the assist for Harry Maguire with less than 10 minutes to play.

As reported by the Daily Mail, just yesterday Mino Raiola revealed that Pogba no longer wants to play for United. He’s issued a come and get me plea on behalf of his client, on the eve of the biggest game of their season so far.

It was unclear whether he would even be included in the squad for tonight’s clash with RB Leipzig, but he was, albeit among the substitutes. He’s now made his impact from the bench.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Bruno Fernandes scores for Man United after soft penalty call following Greenwood and Konate duel
Recep Tayyip Erdogan puts early pressure on UEFA to take action after racist incident against his team Basaksehir
Video: Man United 3-0 down to RB Leipzig as Justin Kluivert scores 59 seconds after Bruno Fernandes rattles crossbar

With Man United 3-1 down, Pogba rose above the Leipzig defence to head the ball into teammate Harry Maguire, with it ending up in the back of the net via another couple of deflections.

It’s not the prettiest of goals, and it’s not even Pogba’s, but he will get the plaudits for his contributions towards it finding the back of the net.

More Stories Harry Maguire Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.