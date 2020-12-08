Video: RB Leipzig take 2-0 lead against Man United as City’s Angelino assists Amadou Haidara 10 minutes after superb opener

RB Leipzig have extended their lead against Manchester United just 10 minutes after their brilliant opener in another moment that they have Manchester City loanee Angelino to thank for.

In the 12th minute of the tie, Marcel Sabitzer played the ball out wide to the Spanish full-back, who was left in lots of space by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Angelino then floated a pinpoint cross to the far post, where wing-back partner Amadou Haidara was left completely open volley the ball into the back of the net with a fine finish.

United captain Harry Maguire appealed for the strike to be overruled, claiming that Emil Forsberg pushed Alex Telles in the build-up, but the referee waved off these calls and granted the goal.

GOL | RB Leipzig 2-0 Manchester United ? 13' Amadou Haidara Tüm Goller için • @HoliganSports pic.twitter.com/nPT3qtkv28 — Holigan Gol (@HoliganGol) December 8, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Weston McKennie scores amazing scissor kick for Juventus vs Barcelona Video: Chelsea strike back as Jorginho confidently converts penalty won via foul on Tammy Abraham Video: Demba Ba sees red as he stands up for his coach following racism from match official between PSG and Basaksehir

What a nightmare start for Manchester United, one that could send them crashing down to the Europa League.