Video: Thomas Partey left Spurs star floored after tidy off-balance skill before Arsenal ace’s first derby went sideways

Some eagle-eyed Arsenal supporters have been left rejoicing after noticing that marquee midfielder Thomas Partey ruined his Spurs counterpart Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg during the north London derby.

Unfortunately, Partey’s shock decision to walk off the pitch as Arsenal were being hit with a counter that led to Spurs’ second goal on the brink of halftime will remain his most notable moment of the day.

Some Arsenal fans have noticed a moment from the first-half which shows their big-money man in a positive light, before he was replaced by Dani Ceballos at the break after aggravating a thigh injury.

Partey won the ball in the Gunners’ half before bursting forward whilst holding off relentless Spurs forward Heung-Min Son, at the same time he was approaching a meeting with Hojbjerg.

The former Atletico Madrid man showed some serious quality to wrong-foot Hojbjerg whilst still being pressured by Son, before using his strength to send the Dane crashing to the floor.

Partey spinning Hojbjerg into tomorrow ??? pic.twitter.com/H6xBpc1ZNu — » (@accbukayo) December 7, 2020

25% fit Partey vs fully fit Hojbjerg who is in the form of his life.

pic.twitter.com/95UrHidKGa — Le Professeur#FreeOzil (@TheWengerLegacy) December 8, 2020

Pictures from the Premier League.

More Stories / Latest News Real Madrid star issues rallying cry to Los Blancos teammates ahead of “most important game of the year” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes selection decision on Paul Pogba ahead of RB Leipzig vs Man United Real Madrid boost: Talisman returns to the squad ahead of pivotal Champions League fixture

Arsenal may have to wait some time to see a moment like this from their summer recruit due to the clearly rash decision from Mikel Arteta and Co. to bring Partey back from injury too soon.