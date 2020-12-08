Video: Thomas Partey outmuscled and bodied by slender Spurs star Giovani Lo Celso in surprise moment in nightmare first north London derby for Arsenal star

Tottenham Hotspur supporters will absolutely love to see attacking midfielder Giovani Lo Celso embarrassing Arsenal’s top summer recruit Thomas Partey during their 2-0 win on Sunday.

Partey had the ball on the halfway line and spelled danger when a pass was deflected backwards by his own teammate Alexandre Lacazette.

This led to Lo Celso relentless pressing Partey, with the Argentine playmaker surprisingly knocking the central midfielder off with ease before bursting forward, in a moment that left Partey to stand and pause.

Unfortunately, Partey’s shock decision to walk off the pitch as Arsenal were being hit with a counter that led to Spurs’ second goal on the brink of halftime will remain his most notable moment of the day.

Pictures from the Premier League.

Partey just didn’t happen to have the kind of impact that Arsenal and their supporters would’ve wanted their marquee summer recruit to have against their heated rivals at all.