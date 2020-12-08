Weston McKennie has produced a moment of magic in the 19th minute of tonight’s Champions League tie to extend Juventus’ lead against Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo handed Andrea Pirlo’s side the lead from the penalty spot.

Former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey sparked an opportunity as he held off former teammate Miralem Pjanic to drive forward and away from the crowded left-wing before slipping it to McKennie.

McKennie, a summer arrival from Schalke, played it out wide to Juan Cuadrado before making a straight run into the box that wasn’t picked up by any Barcelona players.

After Cuadrado delivered a pinpoint ball in with a lob, the American star blasted the ball into the back of the net with a superb scissor kick.

"Cuadrado" es tendencia por su asistencia para que McKennie le marcara el 2-0 al Barcelonapic.twitter.com/pbiAzt3iPm — ¿Por qué es tendencia? (@estendenciavzl) December 8, 2020

Pictures from CBS Sports and BT Sport ESPN.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Chelsea strike back as Jorginho confidently converts penalty won via foul on Tammy Abraham Video: Demba Ba sees red as he stands up for his coach following racism from match official between PSG and Basaksehir Video: Kepa beaten at his near post within 25 minutes during opportunity for Chelsea redemption

It looks like Ronaldo is well-positioned to overcome Lionel Messi and Barcelona in tonight’s historical meeting between the all-time greats.