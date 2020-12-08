Where Vinnie Jones is concerned, there’s always been a tale to tell, and the former Wimbledon, Chelsea, Sheffield United and Leeds United hard man has recalled the time he had the temerity to tap up Queen Elizabeth.

The incident occurred at the 73rd Royal Variety Performance in 2001, where Jones had found himself booked to perform in a tribute to theatre impresario, Andrew Lloyd Webber.

“In 2001, I somehow landed a gig appearing before the Queen in the 73rd Royal Variety Performance,” he’s quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

“I sang and danced my way through ‘Macavity the Mystery Cat’ in a tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber.

“Before the show I found myself in a dressing room downstairs with Stephen Fry and Rowan Atkinson, until someone said, ‘Oh, Elton’s upstairs,’ so I went up to see him instead.

“There was a ton of red wine there and Elton wasn’t drinking, so I helped myself rather liberally – perhaps that’s why, when I got to meet the Queen, I tipsily said, ‘Is anybody using your Cup Final tickets this year, Ma’am?’”

Jones’ reputation on the pitch was well deserved, with too many opponents to list that would attest to the overly competitive way in which he played the game.

Since hanging up his boots, and despite the death of his wife, Tanya, Jones has enjoyed a stellar movie career.

Perhaps being typecast as a hit man in movies such as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels was always on the cards, but no one can deny that Jones has made a success of whatever career he’s turned his hand to.