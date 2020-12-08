Newcastle United’s players and staff can breathe a sigh of relief of sorts as, after 12 days, the first team will be allowed back to their training ground ahead of their Premier League fixture against West Brom.

It’s still possible that the game against the Baggies could be cancelled because, as the Daily Mail note, cases of coronavirus are rising.

However, any players that have tested negative in the latest round of testing will start their preparations on Tuesday after being inactive for the best part of the last fortnight.

The outbreak ensured that the Magpies match against Aston Villa had to be postponed, and Steve Bruce will surely be hoping his club doesn’t have to reschedule another fixture.

The bane of managers up and down the country is to have to play catch up, and in this of all seasons, delaying the end of the campaign, or having to find a free week in which to play is an added extra that arguably won’t be welcomed.