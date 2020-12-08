The emergence of one particular talent at Anfield has seen Liverpool re-evaluate their transfer targets for the January window.

Since standing in for Alisson, young Caoimhin Kelleher has been in great form, and Football Insider note that Michael Edwards will now suspend his search for a permanent No.2 to be the Brazilian’s understudy.

Kelleher, 22, was inspired against both Ajax and Wolverhampton Wanderers, with sources at Liverpool suggesting to Football Insider that he will now be offered a bumper deal as a reward.

That surely spells the end of Adrian’s Reds career, with the Spaniard’s contract running out at the end of the season in any event.

With the money that Liverpool have saved, it gives Jurgen Klopp the opportunity to request a player for elsewhere in the side.

At present, the Anfield outfit look light in central defence, so it makes sense for the club to target players for that area of the squad.

Albeit they’ll know that they’ll be relegated to a back-up once Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are fully fit.