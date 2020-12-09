Aaron Ramsey is reportedly struggling at Juventus and possibly facing being axed by the club already.

The Wales international is only in his second season at Juve after joining from Arsenal on a free transfer, but we’ve not seen anything like the best of him in a year and a half in Serie A.

According to the Daily Mail, it now looks like Ramsey’s time in Turin could be coming to an end, with the 29-year-old expected to have suitors in the Premier League in the near future.

It would be good to see a top talent like Ramsey back in England after a great career at Arsenal, though it remains to be seen if he really has what it takes to get back to his best now.

It might be that returning to the Premier League might give Ramsey a boost, but the Mail also note that he’s had a worrying amount of injury problems at Juventus.

At this age, after a long career and injury problems at Arsenal as well, it might well be too late for the former Gunner to put these issues behind him and show the kind of performances we’ve been used to seeing from him down the years.

Back in the summer, CaughtOffside were told that Juventus were happy with Ramsey despite media speculation to the contrary, but these stories don’t seem to be dying down.