Menu

Video: Sergio Aguero nets for Man City and draws level with Chelsea legend on all-time scorers list

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Sergio Aguero came off the bench to score for Manchester City this evening, and it was a goal of personal significance for the Argentine.

Man City’s all-time top scorer has spent the majority of the season so far out injured, with Pep Guardiola’s men struggling to find the back of the net in his absence. Other than against Burnley, of course, that’s a free hit for City.

Aguero is now back in contention, however, and came on as a second-half substitute against Marseille tonight, replacing in-form winger Riyad Mahrez – and scoring!

MORE: Barcelona transfer target hobbles off injured just three weeks away from January window

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

While Man City were already confirmed as group winners, with their name in the draw for the next round, Aguero’s goal made it a significant evening, at least for him on a personal level.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Pure class as PSG president gives signed shirt to Pierre Webo after Istanbul Basaksehir coach was subject of racism in shock incident
Barcelona presidential candidate Jordi Farre skips the usual Neymar promises and goes with an unusual offer
PSG owner provides intriguing update on futures of superstar duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

He is now the all-time top scorer for an English club in the Champions League, joint with Chelsea’s Didier Drogba and surpassing Arsenal’s Thierry Henry.

If he wants to eclipse Drogba’s legacy, he needs to win a final almost singlehandedly. Although, his contract is expiring at the end of the season, too, so the stage is set…

More Stories didier drogba Sergio Aguero Thierry Henry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.