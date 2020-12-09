Video: Sergio Aguero nets for Man City and draws level with Chelsea legend on all-time scorers list

Sergio Aguero came off the bench to score for Manchester City this evening, and it was a goal of personal significance for the Argentine.

Man City’s all-time top scorer has spent the majority of the season so far out injured, with Pep Guardiola’s men struggling to find the back of the net in his absence. Other than against Burnley, of course, that’s a free hit for City.

Aguero is now back in contention, however, and came on as a second-half substitute against Marseille tonight, replacing in-form winger Riyad Mahrez – and scoring!

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

While Man City were already confirmed as group winners, with their name in the draw for the next round, Aguero’s goal made it a significant evening, at least for him on a personal level.

Most #UCL goals scored for an English club in Champions League history: ? Sergio Agüero (36)

? Didier Drogba (36)

? Thierry Henry (35)

? Ruud van Nistelrooy (35) Blue is the colour.#UCL pic.twitter.com/1LQhGSMRPG — William Hill (@WilliamHill) December 9, 2020

He is now the all-time top scorer for an English club in the Champions League, joint with Chelsea’s Didier Drogba and surpassing Arsenal’s Thierry Henry.

If he wants to eclipse Drogba’s legacy, he needs to win a final almost singlehandedly. Although, his contract is expiring at the end of the season, too, so the stage is set…