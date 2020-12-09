Menu

‘Any thoughts on Ole, Gary?’ – These Man United fans hijack Neville’s tweet on homelessness

The morning after the night before, and anyone connected with Manchester United will surely still be smarting from their Champions League exit.

Thanks to their defeat against RB Leipzig, the Red Devils will now have to play the remainder of the campaign in the Europa League, but that was furthest from former player, Gary Neville’s mind on Wednesday.

Now a successful pundit and businessman, though Neville keeps his hand in with regards to the career that was his bread and butter, he’s known as much now for his various business ventures as his footballing excellence.

To that end, when Dr Ron Daniels BEM tweeted regarding the lockdown sending many families into poverty, accompanied by a picture of a homeless person, Neville was quick to highlight it with some pointing hand emojis.

However, Man United supporters were in no mood to discuss the plight of those less fortunate than themselves, with most hijacking the original tweet and wanting to know how long Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had left in the Old Trafford hot-seat and what Neville’s thoughts were on the game.

