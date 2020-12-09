Arsenal legend reveals what “frightens” him after defeat to Tottenham

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has admitted the form of Tottenham frightens him as they stayed top of the Premier League table following their win in the North London Derby at the weekend.

The Gunners were well beaten 2-0 by their bitter rivals Spurs, and Wright was impressed but alarmed by what he saw from Jose Mourinho’s ever-improving side during that game.

There will have been many sceptics about the Portuguese tactician when he somewhat surprisingly replaced Mauricio Pochettino last season, but he’s worked wonders with this team at the start of his second campaign in charge.

Wright believes Tottenham’s players really seem to be buying into Mourinho’s methods and it’s looking like they could have a system that sets them up for title success this season.

As a die-hard Gooner, it’s clear this worries Wright a great deal, as he explained on the latest edition of his Wrighty’s House podcast on The Ringer.

“They beat us exactly how I thought they would beat us and it told me Tottenham are clinical. That is what frightens me about them at the minute,” Wright said.

“Tottenham being up there frightens me. I can totally see where they’re going and how they could do it [win the title].”