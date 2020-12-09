Arsenal attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil is reportedly open to accepting an offer to move to MLS club DC United in the January transfer window.

The German playmaker’s time at the Emirates Stadium is surely coming to an end after his total lack of involvement in Mikel Arteta’s squad this season, and it may be that he’s heading for the US.

DHA claim that DC United want to sign Ozil and that they’ve made him the most serious offer he’s received so far, with the player said to have a positive view of the proposal.

It would be a shame to see Ozil leave Arsenal, especially when many fans will feel he surely still warrants a place in the side, even if he wouldn’t be an automatic starter week in, week out.

The 32-year-old’s creativity in that number ten role has been missing this season, with Arsenal looking a shadow of their old selves when it comes to attacking.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang isn’t scoring at his usual rate after being starved of chances, and one imagines Ozil could easily still make an impact in that department.

Still, no one could blame him for wanting to move on at this stage, with a lucrative move to the MLS likely to be tempting.