Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fined for “offensive and degrading” social media post

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been fined £4,400 for an Instagram post in which he took aim at the CAF ahead of a match between his national team Gabon and Gambia.

The Gunners forward posted several times on social media slamming the hold-up over COVID-19 testing at a Gambian airport, which gave his side little time to prepare for their game against them the next day.

Aubameyang later posted after the match to say he was proud of his team, but also tagged CAF alongside the middle finger emoji.

According to the Daily Mirror, Aubameyang has now been fined for his troubles, with his social media activity described as “offensive and degrading”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aubameyang Pierre-Emerick (@auba)

Aubameyang is known for being quite outspoken on social media, but Arsenal fans will no doubt be disappointed to see him caught up in this kind of thing when his form has been so poor this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been struggling in general, and perhaps this saga shows Aubameyang is feeling a little frustrated with his footballing life at the moment.