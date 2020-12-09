Barcelona ace’s miserable time continues as loan club look to send him back in January after minimal impact

Football is filled with really talented youngsters who made a big move far too early, and Jean-Clair Todibo is the perfect example.

He looked promising when he first broke into the Toulouse team but he moved to Barcelona long before he ever became a first team regular for the French side.

Since then he’s struggled to get any meaningful game time with Barca, while it also appears that loan spells with Schalke and Benfica have resulted in failure.

He’s not managed to break into the first team at all in Portugal so far, and a report from Goal has indicated that Benfica plan to send him back in January after he’s failed to make an impact.

While that would usually suggest that his career would be in serious trouble because it’s hard to bounce back from successive failures, the circumstances at the Nou Camp could actually give him an unlikely chance to play.

They have multiple injuries in their defence and no money to bring in a proven option to give them a lift, so it could be a case of throwing him back into the side to see if he can help them out.

If that doesn’t work out then he needs to find a loan move to a team who will actually let him play, but it could all come down to any potential arrivals in January.