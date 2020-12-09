Barcelona’s 2020 just keeps getting worse, the defeat against Juventus to knock them off of top spot in their Champions League group just the latest in a set of well below-par performances.

Off-field issues won’t begin to be resolved until a new president is in place once elections have been held on January 24.

Even then the new incumbent will have their work cut out to turn the club around after the disastrous presidency of Josep Maria Bartomeu.

With the club having to cut player salaries in order to keep them solvent – yes you read that correctly – there’s clearly a need to reduce the amount the club pay in wages on a regular basis.

To that end, according to Mundo Deportivo and cited by the Daily Mail, Bayern Munich are preparing to test the water with a bid in January for Frenkie De Jong.

More Stories / Latest News City’s Angelino was right all along with ‘average’ assessment of Man United as Leipzig knock Red Devils out of the Champions League Patrice Evra explains Paul Pogba’s position after chat with Manchester United board ‘Any thoughts on Ole, Gary?’ – These Man United fans hijack Neville’s tweet on homelessness

It’s believed that the European champions are willing to match the bid they were unsuccessful with in the summer – £65m – and the Daily Mail also note that Barca are aware that Bayern have been in contact with De Jong’s agent, Ali Durson.

What a mess.