It’s not been the best year for Barcelona both on and off the pitch, and the club can only hope that the beginning of 2021, when a new president is elected, is the start of a new dawn.

Before January 24, when the votes will be cast to see who will replace Josep Maria Bartomeu in the Camp Nou hot-seat, there could be plenty of transfer business being undertaken.

One player almost certain to leave is Junior Firpo. Signed as cover for Jordi Alba, the fact that right-backs playing on their opposite side have been preferred to him in games tells you all that you need to know.

He’s never settled at the club, has never come close to being Alba’s replacement and, as such, is better for him to move on.

More Stories / Latest News Paul Scholes hits out at “worrying” claims from Manchester United star after RB Leipzig defeat Opinion: Barcelona’s lack of a plan B has killed their season stone dead before Christmas Tottenham looking to go to the next level as they battle PSG for £72.5m summer signing

According to Sport, cited by the Daily Mail, Inter Milan want to acquire a player who they tried to sign as part of a deal to take Lautaro Martinez in the opposite direction but failed, due to the deal not completing.

An initial loan with option to buy has been mooted, but they’ll face competition from fellow Serie A outfits, Napoli and Atalanta according to the report.