Barcelona transfer target hobbles off injured just three weeks away from January window

According to the Daily Mail, Barcelona will try again for Eric Garcia in January. Well, bad news, he’s just gone off injured for Manchester City.

Garcia has frequently figured for City this term, often due to necessity, but he can hardly claim to be frustrated by a lack of action under Pep Guardiola’s stewardship.

Despite that, reported interest from boyhood club Barcelona would undoubtedly be difficult for him to turn down. Especially, as the Daily Mail report, with him being in the final months of his City contract.

If the Daily Mail are correct in suggesting Ronald Koeman is hoping to get the deal done when January comes around, he will likely be concerned to see Garcia pick up an injury tonight.

Enforced change as Eric Garcia hobbles off to be replaced by John Stones. 0-0

Garcia’s continual injury problems do not appear to have deterred Barca in the slightest.

If this injury he has sustained tonight is anything significant, though, it could potentially scupper any deal to sign him in January. Though, he is available on a free in the summer, so it’d be no disaster.