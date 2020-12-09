An agent will only make money if they can successfully move their clients around, but that can also come at a cost if they start to irritate big clubs along the way.

Eventually you’ll end up limiting the number of clubs who’ll actually deal with you, so it’s interesting to see that a report from Bild has looked at Barcelona’s interest in David Alaba this summer.

The Bayern star will be free in the summer and Barca need to replace Jordi Alba so he looks like the perfect fit, but it’s suggested that his agent Pini Zahavi is on dreadful terms with the Barcelona board after he helped to take Neymar to PSG.

They go on to suggest that the only way this could work is if Joan Laporta wins the Presidential elections early next year because he still has a close relationship with Zahavi, but it does throw the potential move in doubt.

The other problem is that Alaba is aware that clubs will pay him a lot of money because there won’t be a transfer fee involved, so he’s expected to have some crazy wage demands.

Barca have no money just now so it’s not even clear if they can afford to pay him at this point, so a lot of things will need to change if they want to sign the Bayern man in the summer.