Champions League mock draw: Liverpool given Nou Camp first-leg trip as Chelsea head to Italy

The teams for the last 16 of the Champions League have been confirmed, with CaughtOffside conducting a mock draw of our own.

DISCLAIMER: THIS IS OFFICIALLY UNOFFICIAL

The English teams who did successfully progress to the knockout stages of the competition, them being Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea, will be eagerly awaiting the draw for the next leg of their European campaigns.

All three teams qualified as group winners, meaning that they will avoid any of their group-winning counterparts, and as a result, each other. Though, there is still plenty of quality in pot 2 – with Barcelona being one of those teams.

While this is completely randomised and means little when it actually comes down to it, we have conducted a draw of our own to give you an idea of what the next round of the competition might look like.

A handy tool on draw.inker.one allows you to pick a team from both pots and form your set of fixtures for the last 16. Here’s how ours have come out.

Barcelona v Liverpool

Lazio v Real Madrid

Gladbach v PSG

Atletico v Juventus

Atalanta v Chelsea

Sevilla v Bayern

Leipzig v Man City

Porto v Dortmund

That’d be a seriously tasty set of fixtures, with Premier League champions heading to the Nou Camp in the first-leg of their tussle with Barcelona, before a second-leg clash at Anfield.

We all remember what happened last time those two teams met in this competition.

Chelsea have been drawn with Liverpool’s group competitors Atalanta, while Manchester City will face RB Leipzig, who knocked neighbours United out of Europe’s premier competition just yesterday.

You have to think Frank Lampard would be happy to be facing Atalanta. Though a strong side, no doubt, they’re beatable, and there’s far strong opposition in pot 2.

If nothing else, this acts as evidence of what a mouth-watering set of Champions League fixtures we have coming next year – whoever gets drawn against each other!