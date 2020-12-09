Chelsea on four team shortlist to sign world class defender thanks to agent’s links with Roman Abramovich

While Mino Raiola is doing an outstanding job of trying to demonstrate why no club should ever want to do business with him, other agents are seeing the benefit of maintaining close relationships.

Pini Zahavi is one of the so called “super-agents” in football just now and David Alaba appears to be his most in-demand client at the moment because his contract is up next summer.

The Mirror recently reported that Chelsea were on a four team shortlist of desirable destinations for the Bayern star next summer, while Zahavi’s relationship with Roman Abramovich could also be crucial.

They confirm that he played a part in the Abramovich buying Chelsea back in 2003 and they’ve remained close ever since, although it’s believed that Alaba prefers a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona as his first option.

PSG are the fourth team to complete the list of desired destinations for the Austrian, but it does sound like a move to France would be the least favourable solution at this point.

The move to Chelsea would be interesting because Alaba has spent most of his career at left-back, but he’s moved inside as time went on and the presence of Ben Chilwell means there’s no need to strengthen there.

Frank Lampard also has an abundance of options in the middle too, so it does make you wonder if Alaba is seen as a versatile option who would usually line up in the centre of midfield as his primary role.

Real and Barca both need left backs to replace Marcelo and Jordi Alba so it could even come down to which position he wants to play in, so it will be interesting to see what he decides to do.