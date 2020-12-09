City’s Angelino was right all along with ‘average’ assessment of Man United as Leipzig knock Red Devils out of the Champions League

When Manchester City loanee Angelino told RBLive that Manchester United were sometimes ‘average’ and sometimes ‘world class’ – referencing their inconsistency, there was uproar.

Initially, these comments came back to bite when the Red Devils smashed the Red Bulls 5-0, but following last night’s 3-2 win against United, it’s clear that Angelino was spot on all along.

Angelino went off from playing the entire 90 minutes – outside his usual position with a spot in central midfield – and losing 5-0, to firing the German outfit to victory with his game-winning contribution.

The left-back turned up when it mattered, last night’s crucial tie for both sides with qualification to the knockout stages on the line, he scored a beauty of an early opener before an assist 10 minutes later.

Angelino was replaced in the 87th minute as Leipzig managed to hold on to the win, despite some sketchy decisions that handed United hope.

Here’s what Angelino had to say on Leipzig’s Group Stage opponents before they kicked off their Champions League campaign:

“I don’t know that much about Basaksehir. We know Paris from the semi-finals at the tournament in Lisbon. We can learn a lot from the defeat and take it with us into the two games.”

“And what I’ve seen from Manchester United so far: Sometimes you’re world class, sometimes you’re average. We don’t have to hide.”

Manchester City re-signed the ace last summer just a year after sanctioning a permanent move to PSV owing to a buy-back clause, but the ace failed to impress under Pep Guardiola.

That led to a loan move to RB Leipzig in January, this move will automatically become permanent once Angelino makes 12 appearances for the side (he’s already at 17 for the season) – but five of those outings have to come in the second-half of the campaign, as per the MEN.

It seems a formality that the Spaniard will complete a permanent switch, with City holding another buy-back clause of €40m instead of £5.3m this time around – considering his standing as a key player.