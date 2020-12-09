“Europa League we’re coming” – These Real Madrid fans fear Champions League elimination as Zidane makes a huge selection decision vs Monchengladbach

Group B is undoubtedly the most exciting Champions League group going into the final day, with every team having an excellent chance to qualify if they win their game.

Real Madrid simply need to win their home game against Borussia Monchengladbach to qualify for the next round and they’ll probably top the group if they do, but you can’t really trust them to do anything at the moment.

A draw could also be enough depending on other results, but Zinedine Zidane’s job could be on the line if they don’t qualify so he has to go for a win this evening.

Real did have a few injury problems going into the game, so here’s how they line up for the huge clash tonight:

Sergio Ramos returning to the team is a huge boost, although he’s been struggling with various little knocks this season so hopefully he hasn’t been rushed back before he’s ready.

There is a running joke now that Lucas Vasquez is either Zidane’s son or has some kind of incriminating photos of him, because he continues to appear in the starting XI at any opportunity.

It appears that he’ll line up at right back tonight ahead of Lucas Vasquez, and plenty of the fans are furious:

Zidane is not serious, how can you left out @DaniCarvajal92 on a very important game. — Mfundo Mac Nyama (@MfundoMac) December 9, 2020

You made a mistake admin its carvajal that’s meant to be in the starting lineup not lucas — Gbotemi (@GGbotemi) December 9, 2020

Two right backs and zidane still selects vasquez. Ah well let’s wait and see what happens — Madridstar Assassin Hazard (@madridstarkg) December 9, 2020

Call up Carvajal and Odriozola just to start Vasquez again??? — Denis Lojek (@denis103_73) December 9, 2020

@EuropaLeague we’re coming in few hours. — Abdulmajid Ataki (@Majeed_Orume) December 9, 2020

Imagine starting Vasquez ahead of a quality RB like Odriozola — Dylan Diegle (@AZMadridistaUS) December 9, 2020

It’s worth noting that Carvajal is just returning from injury so he might not be fit enough to start, while Vasquez also had a great game against Inter Milan when he played higher up the pitch so Zidane may be hoping he can have a similar impact from right back.

There’s no doubt that he’s setting himself up for criticism if they don’t go through, so time will tell if he’s got his selection right tonight.