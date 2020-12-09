Fabrizio Romano gives inside track on Chelsea ace’s future amid Blues exile

Chelsea do see a future for Fikayo Tomori at the club – but the centre-back is looking likely to go out on loan.

Tomori had a head-start ahead of his Chelsea teammates, having played under Frank Lampard at Derby County. In fact, the defender won the Rams’ player of the year award ahead of now fully-fledged starter and England international Mason Mount.

However, he has struggled for opportunities so far this term. Despite a sturdy substitute display in the defeat to Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, Lampard has continually opted against using Tomori.

Even against Krasnodar last night, with it being a complete dead rubber, and even Kepa Arrizabalaga getting a rare start, Tomori was forced to watch from the side-lines. It doesn’t bode well.

On the latest episode of the ‘Here We Go Podcast‘, hosted by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Romano explained that, while Chelsea are happy with having Tomori on their books, he’s likely to go out on loan.

??? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 9, 2020

That looks to be the best solution for all parties, and probably should have happened over the summer. Tomori needs minutes under his belt in order to develop as a player and show Lampard what he’s capable of.