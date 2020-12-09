Liverpool consider surprise transfer raid on Premier League title rivals

Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs considering a potential transfer swoop for Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez.

The Reds have had a difficult season due to injuries, particularly in defence as Virgil van Dijk looks set to miss much of the rest of the campaign.

Still, it’s quite a surprise to see them linked with Spurs squad player Sanchez by Spanish outlet Fichajes, who also claim big names like Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are looking at the Colombia international.

Sanchez looked an impressive young talent at previous club Ajax, but it’s fair to say he’s not really shown his best form in his time at Tottenham so far.

The 24-year-old might, however, benefit from a fresh start somewhere else, and he could be a decent cover option for Liverpool as they continue to struggle with injuries.

As well as Van Dijk’s long-term injury, Joe Gomez has missed a lot of action this season, while Joel Matip also doesn’t have the best record when it comes to fitness.

Liverpool won’t be too picky this January as they surely just need to bring bodies in, but Spurs might want to be careful about letting Sanchez go to a title rival.

If the South American can improve his form, he could end up playing a key role in helping LFC fight back against Jose Mourinho’s side after their strong start that puts them top of the Premier League table.