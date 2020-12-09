Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino could reportedly miss tonight’s Champions League clash with FC Midtjylland as a precaution after a knock in training.

It’s been a difficult season for Liverpool on the injury front, with Virgil van Dijk likely to be out for much of the season, while Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez have also missed a lot of games.

Now there’s another concern as the Liverpool Echo report that Firmino might not be risked tonight due to there not being much riding on the game anyway.

The Brazil international had to have his right foot checked by a member of the club’s medical department, and it’s not clear exactly how serious the issue is.

Still, the Liverpool Echo add that he’s likely to be rested as a precaution anyway due to tonight’s game not being a top priority for Liverpool as they’re already through to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

LFC supporters will hope Firmino is not out for any extended period, with the 29-year-old long being a hugely important part of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The goals have dried up a little for Firmino recently, but there’s no doubt fans would rather have the hard-working and skilful attacker in their side than not.