Talks this week: Klopp plans emergency meeting with Liverpool star following approach from Real Madrid

Liverpool FC
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly planning emergency talks this week with exciting youngster Neco Williams.

This is because the 19-year-old right-back is said to be attracting growing interest from Real Madrid after his fine recent form, according to a surprise report from Don Balon.

The Spanish outlet states that Real have already made initial contacts to step up their interest in Williams, so it’s little wonder Klopp might be worried about keeping the Wales international.

Williams has long looked a big prospect after rising up through Liverpool’s academy, and he’s shown in recent times that he’s more than capable of filling in for Trent Alexander-Arnold, which is no easy task.

This is a fine generation coming through at Anfield right now, with Alexander-Arnold the main example, while Curtis Jones has also impressed with increased playing time this season.

Neco Williams is a surprise transfer target for Real Madrid

Williams is another who surely has a big future, and it seems his form has made Real Madrid take notice, according to Don Balon.

Reds fans will no doubt hope Klopp can persuade the teenager to commit his future to the club with the reported meeting this week.

It’s slightly surprising to see Los Blancos abandon their usual Galactico policy to go after an unproven youngster like this, but it makes sense for them to build for the future and this could be an astute signing if they pulled it off.

