Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has sent an important message to Red Devils star Paul Pogba over his deal with agent Mino Raiola.

As discussed at length in the video below from BT Sport, Raiola has thrust Pogba into the limelight for all the wrong reasons again with comments on his future.

United legends Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes are clearly unimpressed with the whole saga, but Hargreaves makes an important point as well.

The pundit points out that Pogba isn’t really getting a lot from his relationship with Raiola working as his representative, and it’s hard to argue with that as it’s surely only been trouble for the Frenchman throughout his entire time at Old Trafford.

“You know what the biggest problem with all this is? The only person that’s gained out of this whole transaction is the agent,” Hargreaves said.

“Manchester United haven’t got the Paul Pogba they anticipated. Paul Pogba’s stock isn’t at the level that they paid £90million for.

“Both of them are in a worse off position but Raiola, he’s supposedly got £20m or £30m for this transaction. Then on top of that he’s going to be critical and say his player needs to get out of there? That’s impossible.”

Pogba could really do with thinking about whether it’s the best for him to keep Raiola on as his agent after all this.