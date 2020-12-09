Paul Scholes hits out at “worrying” claims from Manchester United star after RB Leipzig defeat

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has stated his belief that it’s “worrying” to hear club captain Harry Maguire saying the team weren’t ready for the first 20 minutes of last night’s Champions League defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig.

The Red Devils were dumped out of the Champions League by Leipzig, who raced into an early lead and won 3-2 to send United into the Europa League for the second half of the season.

The Metro quote Maguire as saying afterwards that Man Utd weren’t really at it for the opening period of the game, and the piece also quotes the reaction to this from BT Sport pundit Scholes.

It’s clear the former England international, who won 11 Premier League titles and a number of other major honours during his playing days at Old Trafford, was unimpressed by the mentality displayed by Maguire.

Scholes said: “Another worrying thing: we talk about leaders in the team, Harry Maguire’s interview. He said, ‘We weren’t ready for the first 20 minutes. We weren’t at it for the first 20 minutes.’

“A big game… how can you not be up for a game?

“Such a tough game, coming to Germany, they should never have been in this position in the first place – but they are – and they’re not ready for the first 20 minutes?! I think he’s talking mentality there.”

Most United fans will surely feel this club badly lacks the kind of leaders Scholes will have played alongside when he was at the club.