Manchester United make decision on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future as Mauricio Pochettino lingers

Manchester United FC
Manchester United are throwing their support behind manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite being knocked out of the Champions League by RB Leipzig.

That’s what the Daily Mail believe. Their report claims that, while Mauricio Pochettino is waiting in the wings to replace Solskjaer, should push come to shove, there are no immediate plans to replace their manager.

Solskjaer has been bailed out continually by United’s useful habit of coming from behind, but the Red Devils narrowly fell short of completing the turnaround in Leipzig yesterday evening.

He’s been riding his luck, but has the necessary margin for error to do so, or at least that’s what the Daily Mail report. It’s claimed that Solskjaer remains in United’s long-term vision, with the consensus at the club being that they are taking forward strides.

We’re sure a fair few United fans would contest that, but there’s no guarantee that another manager could get more out of this crop of players than Solskjaer is. They may well be better off keeping him around – for now.

The Daily Mail note that Pochettino still has one eye on the situation in Manchester, so should Solskjaer eventually be dismissed, it’d be easy to find a suitable replacement…

