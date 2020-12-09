Manchester United may be stuck with Paul Pogba for a little longer as his agent Mino Raiola is not exactly being inundated with offers for his client, according to Stretty News.

The France international has had a difficult few years at Old Trafford, and it would not be too surprising if Man Utd were now keen to get rid of him as soon as possible.

See below as Fabrizio Romano details what Raiola has said about Pogba’s situation, with there surely being no way back for the 27-year-old at United now…

Despite such a big name surely looking set to become available, Stretty News report that it doesn’t seem to have sparked much interest in Pogba.

They claim the former Juventus man is not getting many offers, with it looking more like Raiola is going to have to offer him around to clubs, rather than the other way round.

This sums up Pogba’s decline in his time in the Premier League as it looks like being a sad end for a player who looked such an exciting young talent when he first joined.