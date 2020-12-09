“United could finish above Man City” – Former Man Utd star makes comments which are bound to backfire

Former Manchester United star Wes Brown has made some rather questionable comments ahead of this weekend’s big game against Manchester City.

The Red Devils have just been dumped out of the Champions League after a miserable performance in their 3-2 defeat away to RB Leipzig, but Brown is now talking up the team’s hopes of finishing above rivals City this season.

United are, in fairness, currently a point ahead of their neighbours in the Premier League table, and have a decent recent record in Manchester Derby clashes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have his flaws as a manager, but he did manage to get his side to do the double over City in the Premier League last season, whilst also beating them in the League Cup, even if they ultimately lost the tie over two legs.

City also don’t look quite their usual selves so far this season, but even then it seems a bit of a stretch to back this hugely inconsistent United side over them.

Solskjaer’s men have been particularly poor at home this term, with their 6-1 hammering at the hands of Tottenham a particular low point, so that doesn’t exactly bode well for the upcoming visit of City.

Brown, however, seems strangely optimistic despite MUFC’s latest setback in Europe this week.

"The way the season has gone so far, I think Man United could finish above Man City.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s still going to be tough, and there are probably six – not Arsenal – teams in there that’ll be fighting for the title. I don’t see why United can’t finish above City and win the league, just based on how the season has gone so far.

“United came top four last season when nobody thought they would, so sometimes you have to give them credit where it’s due. More consistency in the Premier League is all I’d ask for – at home, especially. Put together a six or seven game run at Old Trafford and I don’t think anyone can have any questions about whether or not you’re genuine title contenders.

“Derbies are always going to be tight … They’re always special occasions and it doesn’t matter who is in form and who isn’t. I reckon both teams will score this weekend. I’m going to go with a 2-1 win for Man United.”