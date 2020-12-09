Manchester United have conceded three goals in consecutive Champions League games for the first time since all the way back in 2003.

The Red Devils were beaten 3-2 by RB Leipzig last night to be knocked out of Europe’s top club competition at the group stage, with the club now having to settle for Europa League football in the second half of the season.

This latest defeat followed a 3-1 loss at home to Paris Saint-Germain last week, which means United have now matched an unwanted record from when they conceded three in consecutive games against Real Madrid in the 2002/03 season…

3 – Man Utd have conceded 3+ goals in consecutive Champions League games for the first time since April 2003 (Both v Real Madrid). Whimper. pic.twitter.com/I2t38Iqjsy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 8, 2020

And in fairness, United were playing a great Madrid side back then, with the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo and Luis Figo outclassing them over a thrilling two-leg tie.

This MUFC side, by contrast, looks highly unconvincing and should have done much better after some super sloppy defending against Leipzig – a team they thrashed 5-0 at home earlier in this season’s group stage.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will certainly be feeling the pressure after this huge setback.