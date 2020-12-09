Manchester United are the bookies’ favourites for the Europa League after their exit from the Champions League last night.

The Red Devils will no doubt be feeling low this morning after their 3-2 defeat away to RB Leipzig, which means they now have to prepare for Europa League football in the second half of the season.

This is not the kind of silverware a club like United will be absolutely desperate to win, but a trophy is a trophy and Ladbrokes have them as the 5/1 favourites to go all the way in the competition.

This puts them ahead of their Premier League rivals Arsenal, Tottenham and Leicester City, and might be seen as at least some small consolation for the club after last night’s disappointing result.

United won the Europa League under Jose Mourinho back in 2016/17 and would probably take a similar season to that now, even if it wasn’t hugely well-received at the time.

Some fans will have scoffed at the team’s low final league position that year, but they did at least win the Europa League and League Cup, and they’ve won nothing since.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Man United fans may still be thinking about the bad news, but every cloud has a silver lining and as things stand they’ve jumped straight to the head of the Europa League betting.”

Europa League Winners odds (Ladbrokes)

Man United – 5/1

Tottenham – 6/1

Arsenal – 7/1

Leicester – 10/1

Milan – 10/1

Napoli – 12/1