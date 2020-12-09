Loads of Manchester United fans are calling for Bruno Fernandes to be the new club captain instead of the struggling Harry Maguire.

Maguire does not seem to be Mr Popular with Red Devils supporters at the moment after some unconvincing form ever since his big move from Leicester City last season.

The England international shone at Leicester but has gone badly downhill at Old Trafford, and he now looks a slightly baffling choice to be named captain by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

By contrast, Fernandes has been a revelation since his move from Sporting Lisbon less than a year ago, with the Portugal international instantly looking a confident personality and someone who can lead by example.

As well as his superb performances, Fernandes seems very vocal and demanding of his team-mates, and it’s not too surprising that many fans now seem to think he should have the armband over Maguire.

Here’s some discussion happening on Twitter over this issue since United’s defeat to RB Leipzig last night…

Bruno should be captain. He has the drive where he wants to win!more desire on the pitch than maguire — Ant (@Antjones2018) December 9, 2020

Bruno should be captain, Maguire not up to it I’m afraid…… ? https://t.co/f7oAat80VA — Jeffthered ?? (@jeffthered1) December 9, 2020

Fernandes is acting like the captain he should be again — Sarrah (@MissSarrah) December 8, 2020

Not a captain. Bruno should be club captain. — Martin Cape (@MartinCape) December 9, 2020

Maguire is Man United's captain, this is crazy. That responsibility was for a Warrior when United wasn't Adamawa United. A huge decline from the management to the coaching crew with DNA & the players. — Adepoju Tobi Samuel ?? (@OgaNlaMedia) December 9, 2020

Also if Maguire could become captain in a couple of games, I think @B_Fernandes8 deserves to be Captain and is a proper leader. He actually performs for the team. I love this team, but it's not getting better since Sir Alex left. It's only downhill from here. #OleOut #MUFC (3/3) — EL (@unitedxlando) December 9, 2020

Bruno should be captain now….You are always quiet on the field, you dont command your defence….infact you should be benched https://t.co/eM6HNpHggZ — Badelyb (@badely_b) December 9, 2020