“Should be captain” – These Man United fans name the player to take the armband off Harry Maguire

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Loads of Manchester United fans are calling for Bruno Fernandes to be the new club captain instead of the struggling Harry Maguire.

Maguire does not seem to be Mr Popular with Red Devils supporters at the moment after some unconvincing form ever since his big move from Leicester City last season.

The England international shone at Leicester but has gone badly downhill at Old Trafford, and he now looks a slightly baffling choice to be named captain by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

By contrast, Fernandes has been a revelation since his move from Sporting Lisbon less than a year ago, with the Portugal international instantly looking a confident personality and someone who can lead by example.

Harry Maguire doesn’t seem the ideal choice as Manchester United captain

Bruno Fernandes seems to be most fans’ choice as Manchester United skipper

As well as his superb performances, Fernandes seems very vocal and demanding of his team-mates, and it’s not too surprising that many fans now seem to think he should have the armband over Maguire.

Here’s some discussion happening on Twitter over this issue since United’s defeat to RB Leipzig last night…

  1. Muhammad Sani says:
    December 9, 2020 at 2:36 pm

    Seriously harry maguire didn’t derserve to be name as manchester united club captain because he can not even communicate with his colleague talkless of to talk with the referees to me i don no wether he is thinking that man utd is a club like Niger Tornados i don no to be sincer he need to drop that captain band so that Bruno Fernandez will took over ahead of him.

  2. alec nicklos says:
    December 9, 2020 at 3:02 pm

    Maguire is a 24 carat plonker, a bad defender, a very bad captain and cannot even marshall a defence of which he is the weakest link. Buy 2 CBs in January and make Bruno Captain.

  3. Surajo usman doka says:
    December 9, 2020 at 3:24 pm

    Maguire is not deserve to be skipper. Fernandes is better than mague.

  4. Patrick Zakariya says:
    December 9, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    Bruno Fernandes,hard Working Man,where Were You,you Are Indeed A True Leader.We Need Bruno To Be Our Captain Not Harry

