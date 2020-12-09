Loads of Manchester United fans are calling for Bruno Fernandes to be the new club captain instead of the struggling Harry Maguire.
Maguire does not seem to be Mr Popular with Red Devils supporters at the moment after some unconvincing form ever since his big move from Leicester City last season.
MORE: Video: Former Man United star sends important message to Pogba over his partnership with Raiola
The England international shone at Leicester but has gone badly downhill at Old Trafford, and he now looks a slightly baffling choice to be named captain by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
By contrast, Fernandes has been a revelation since his move from Sporting Lisbon less than a year ago, with the Portugal international instantly looking a confident personality and someone who can lead by example.
As well as his superb performances, Fernandes seems very vocal and demanding of his team-mates, and it’s not too surprising that many fans now seem to think he should have the armband over Maguire.
Here’s some discussion happening on Twitter over this issue since United’s defeat to RB Leipzig last night…
Bruno should be captain. He has the drive where he wants to win!more desire on the pitch than maguire
— Ant (@Antjones2018) December 9, 2020
Bruno should be captain, Maguire not up to it I’m afraid…… ? https://t.co/f7oAat80VA
— Jeffthered ?? (@jeffthered1) December 9, 2020
Fernandes is acting like the captain he should be again
— Sarrah (@MissSarrah) December 8, 2020
Not a captain. Bruno should be club captain.
— Martin Cape (@MartinCape) December 9, 2020
Maguire is Man United's captain, this is crazy. That responsibility was for a Warrior when United wasn't Adamawa United. A huge decline from the management to the coaching crew with DNA & the players.
— Adepoju Tobi Samuel ?? (@OgaNlaMedia) December 9, 2020
Also if Maguire could become captain in a couple of games, I think @B_Fernandes8 deserves to be Captain and is a proper leader. He actually performs for the team. I love this team, but it's not getting better since Sir Alex left. It's only downhill from here. #OleOut #MUFC (3/3)
— EL (@unitedxlando) December 9, 2020
Bruno should be captain now….You are always quiet on the field, you dont command your defence….infact you should be benched https://t.co/eM6HNpHggZ
— Badelyb (@badely_b) December 9, 2020
Harry Maguire is a terrible captain, can't even do his own job, sets a terrible example. Bruno should be captain
— Mark Spain (@HEEL_Spain) December 8, 2020
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Seriously harry maguire didn’t derserve to be name as manchester united club captain because he can not even communicate with his colleague talkless of to talk with the referees to me i don no wether he is thinking that man utd is a club like Niger Tornados i don no to be sincer he need to drop that captain band so that Bruno Fernandez will took over ahead of him.
Maguire is a 24 carat plonker, a bad defender, a very bad captain and cannot even marshall a defence of which he is the weakest link. Buy 2 CBs in January and make Bruno Captain.
Maguire is not deserve to be skipper. Fernandes is better than mague.
Bruno Fernandes,hard Working Man,where Were You,you Are Indeed A True Leader.We Need Bruno To Be Our Captain Not Harry