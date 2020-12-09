Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has suggested that club captain Harry Maguire could do with showing leadership and helping sort out the latest Paul Pogba drama.

The Red Devils midfielder is once again at the centre of a media storm after quotes from his agent Mino Raiola, which were unsurprisingly discussed in great detail on BT Sport last night.

Watch below as Scholes at one point mentions that it could be good for United skipper Maguire to step in and talk to Pogba about sacking his agent…

Scholes said: “It probably takes a leader in the dressing room, probably Harry Maguire should be saying to him in the dressing room ‘ring your agent on the way home and tell him to shut up or sack him’.”

It will be interesting to see how this plays out, and it does feel like it’s times like this that United miss a Roy Keane-like figure to step up and make sure players aren’t stepping out of line.