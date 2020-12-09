Video: Scholes makes surprise Pogba claim as he reveals he wasn’t bothered about Rooney leaving Man Utd

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has made the surprise claim that Paul Pogba’s agent’s quotes won’t have destabilised the team ahead of last night’s big game against RB Leipzig.

This seems a slightly strange comment, with the incident bound to have been on United players’ minds with the agent of such a big player making public comments that so openly pointed towards a move away from Old Trafford.

As well as that, watch below as Scholes told BT Sport, at around the 2.10-mark, that he wasn’t bothered when there was speculation about Wayne Rooney during his time at United…

He only mentions it in passing when asked about it by former team-mate Rio Ferdinand, but it’s quite telling from Scholes.

The Rooney saga felt huge at the time, but it’s intriguing to see that Scholes wasn’t affected by it.