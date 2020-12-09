Menu

Video: Solskjaer aims dig at Pogba agent Raiola after Man United defeat

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer couldn’t resist a dig at Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola after last night’s defeat to RB Leipzig.

The Norwegian tactician did not look in the best of moods after the Red Devils were dumped out of the Champions League, and he had a message for Raiola, which you can see in the video below…

Although Solskjaer was not too keen to discuss the Pogba situation, he made the point of saying that it would be good for Raiola to realise this is a team sport.

Pogba’s agent has often been outspoken in the media and this has seemed pretty harmful for the France international during his time at Old Trafford.

More Stories Mino Raiola Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.