Video: Solskjaer aims dig at Pogba agent Raiola after Man United defeat

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer couldn’t resist a dig at Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola after last night’s defeat to RB Leipzig.

The Norwegian tactician did not look in the best of moods after the Red Devils were dumped out of the Champions League, and he had a message for Raiola, which you can see in the video below…

? "As soon as Paul's agent realises this is a team sport, the better." Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hit back at Mino Raiola in his post-match press conference last night, after Manchester United got knocked out of the Champions League. More: https://t.co/gZ2uh1Fk3H pic.twitter.com/U0ohz1fmwV — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 9, 2020

Although Solskjaer was not too keen to discuss the Pogba situation, he made the point of saying that it would be good for Raiola to realise this is a team sport.

Pogba’s agent has often been outspoken in the media and this has seemed pretty harmful for the France international during his time at Old Trafford.