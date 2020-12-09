Menu

Mohamed Salah makes Liverpool history as he overtakes Steven Gerrard with his goal vs Midtjylland

The modern era has seen some players put up some incredible goalscoring numbers, so it’s not a surprise to see that plenty of club records have been tumbling in recent months.

Steven Gerrard and Mo Salah can’t be directly compared because they played in very different positions and systems, but there’s no doubt that Gerrard is a legend at the club and Salah is well on his way to gaining a similar status.

Both players were tied on 21 goals in the Champions League for the club going into the game this evening, but the Egyptian star is now out on his own after his strike against Midtjylland:

It maybe wasn’t the greatest strike of his career but they all count, while it also gave the Danish side an early sucker punch as they looked for a morale boosting result to finish their UCL campaign.

Salah is still only 28 and Liverpool fans will be hoping that he doesn’t plan to go anywhere else, so it will be fascinating to see how many goals he can get in the next few years.

