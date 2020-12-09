New details emerge about explosive Paul Pogba interview which may provide Man United some comfort

The explosive Mino Raiola interview on Paul Pogba’s Manchester United future was actually conducted LAST WEEK, reports BBC reporter Simon Stone.

As reported by Sky Sports on the eve of Manchester United’s Champions League clash with RB Leipzig, Mino Raiola revealed that Pogba was not happy at Old Trafford and desired a move away from Old Trafford in order to spread his wings.

With those comments coming out the night before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side’s biggest game of the season to date, it wasn’t a good look for Raiola, Pogba or their intentions in this saga.

However, Simon Stone has now offered some comfort to Man United fans by revealing that Raiola’s comments were actually made last week, but only released by Tuttosport on Monday.

For what it’s worth, Mino Raiola’s interview was done last week not this week. Tuttosport held it back to coincide with awards they are running this week. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) December 9, 2020

For context, it suggests that Pogba’s impact in Man United’s comeback against West Ham could have been after Raiola had told Tuttosport that the Frenchman wanted to leave the club.

But, more significantly, it wasn’t intentionally said the night before a game of that magnitude. Whether Solskjaer will give a monkeys about that, or it will change little from his perspective, is something only he knows.