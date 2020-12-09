The day after a Champions League humbling from Juventus, Barcelona were straight back on the training pitch at the Ciutat Esportiva.

Ronald Koeman’s side were put through their paces early on Wednesday morning, with those who participated in the match against the Italian giants doing a gentle warm down recovery session.

Aside from the players on the long-term injury list, conspicuous by his absence was Philippe Coutinho, however, as Mundo Deportivo report, the Brazilian had been given permission to skip the session.

Levante are next up for the Catalans on Sunday evening, and Koeman can ill afford another poor performance.

Barca currently sit in ninth position and have already lost four of their 10 La Liga games, which is unheard of in the Messi era.

More Stories / Latest News “It’s not a disaster” – Man United legend makes questionable claim about CL exit and Solskjaer position Video: Luke Shaw left furious after Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s failed backheel attempt sees Man United ace stumble Liverpool star could miss Midtjylland clash after yet another injury worry

Though he’ll certainly not be sacked anytime soon, Koeman must be dreading the presidential elections at the end of January.

If Barca haven’t significantly improved by then, the decision to get rid of him at that point will be an easy one to make.