All eyes were on The Den on Tuesday evening as Millwall took on London rivals, Queens Park Rangers.

After Lions fans had booed their own players for taking the knee in their previous home match against Derby County, there was an air of uncertainty in south London as to whether it would happen again.

Given the high profile nature of the fall out after the game against Derby, Millwall’s board were rightly concerned, and made sure that a leaflet was handed out to all supporters attending the game.

Whilst the content was informative, to end it with ‘they want us to fail’ pandered to the siege mentality of football supporters and took away from the actual message they were trying to convey.

Thankfully for all concerned, there was no repeat of the previous incident.