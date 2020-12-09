Menu

PSG owner provides intriguing update on futures of superstar duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

In quotes posted by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, PSG owner Nasser Al Khelaifi confirmed the club are in contract talks with both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Mbappe and Neymar will barely have dried from their showers after dismantling Istanbul Basaksehir with a brace and hat-trick respectively, but the man who pays their wages has dropped a huge nugget of news, revealing that PSG are in the process tying both of them down.

Both players are considered world-class, two of the best on the planet, so the general consensus is that they will eventually move on to bigger and better things than they can achieve in Paris. But will they?

As shared by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, speaking to French TV channel RMC Sport, Nasser Al Khelaifi revealed that the club want to extend both of their contracts, which would essentially price anyone out of a move to sign them for the foreseeable future.

Whether either, or even both, of them have interest in sticking around is something that only they could tell you, but PSG’s owner revealing this publicly suggests a degree of optimism. Let’s wait and see.

