With Tottenham sitting proudly atop the Premier League table heading into the festive period, the club already appear to be looking ahead to bolstering their squad during next summer’s transfer window.

Although there’s a long, long way to go until the end of the 2020/21 campaign, Jose Mourinho has developed that siege mentality amongst his players that has served him so well in the past.

That’s as much to do with the confidence he has instilled in them as anything else, and, injuries permitting, there’s every chance they could give title favourites, Liverpool, a run for their money this season.

Though Chelsea arguably have the best squad and the likes of Liverpool and Man City always seem to get the job done when needed, Mourinho has the experience of guiding multiple teams to domestic titles.

His football may not be pretty, but it’s effective.

If the north Londoners want to be considered contenders on a regular basis, however, then they need to supplement the players that they already have in the squad.

To that end, Todofichajes, cited by the Daily Express, report that Paulo Dybala’s contract talks with Juventus have broken down, leaving Spurs to battle it out with PSG for his £72.5m signature.

The Argentinian has gone a little stale at the Serie A giants and a move is likely to prove beneficial.

If Mourinho and Daniel Levy can get that deal over the line, it will prove that Tottenham really are going places.