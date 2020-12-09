Liverpool have confirmed that academy product Trent Alexander-Arnold will captain the club for the first time tonight.

Scouser. ???????. ©? Trent will captain the Reds tonight for the first time ?? pic.twitter.com/voszzdJAWX — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 9, 2020

Alexander-Arnold, who has recently returned from action after sustaining a muscle injury against Manchester City at the Etihad, has been the most fruitful product of the Reds’ esteemed academy in recent seasons.

Trent, as he is commonly referred to on Merseyside, provided one of the most iconic moments in Liverpool history (and that’s no mean feat) with THAT corner against Barcelona.

Liverpool went on to be the eventual winners of the Champions League that year, and as the club have revealed via Twitter tonight, Alexander-Arnold will wear the armband for the first time in the competition tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have already qualified for the knockout stages as group winners, but will be hoping to end on a high tonight when when the take to the field against FC Midtjylland.

Let’s see if TAA can lead them to victory!